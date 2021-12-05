Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

Tens of thousands of tourists continue to arrive to La Palma island, to spend the long weekend of the Constitution, with the volcano Cumbre Vieja as the main tourist attraction With 90% of the hotel beds occupied, tourism hopes to recover somewhat, from the two month of damage.
The volcano has destroyed many rural tourism dwellings in the Todoque area.
The area of Puerto Naos is the most affected, with most of the hotel capacity in the south of the island.
