An orange weather alert is in force in Southern Campania and Calabria regions Monday as rain, snow and strong winds continue to batter central and southern Italy. \n\nThe seven following regions are under a lower-level \u2018yellow\u2019 weather warning: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Lazio, Molise, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria, all affected by storms and gale-force gusts. \n\nSnow has fallen above 700 metres in central regions and Sardinia. The island of Capri has been cut off due to heavy seas. \n\nFloods warning has been issued for the northern regions of Basque Country and Cantabria as heavy rains increased the risk of rivers overflowing their banks. \n\nSome have already overflowed. The Nervion, Cadagua and Ason rivers in northern Spain burst out their banks on Monday 29 November, flooding streets in several towns. Other rivers like the Deva are close to exceeding their flow capacity after heavy rains hit northern Spain and snow in the region melted suddenly after the last week snowstorm. \n\nAccording to local authorities, no dead has been reported but firefighters had to rescue some people who were trapped in their cars. \n\nAmid the persistence of rain and active flooding alert, authorities have asked residents to stay away from flooded area and to park their vehicles in safe places far away from the river banks. \n\n
