For the first time in Romanian history, the face of a woman will appear on an official banknote.

From December 1st, the image of World War I veteran Ecaterina Teodoroiu will circulate on legal tender worth €4.

Following the death of her brother, a Sargent in the Romanian army, she enlisted and served as a soldier on the frontline.

"First of all, she was the first female officer in Romanian Army, so, this is a matter of public interest," Mugur Isarescu, the governor of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), explained.

"There has been great support among our citizens, promoting and consolidating gender equality, and the major roles female personalities play in Romanian history and society".

Considered a feminist icon by many world war history buffs, Lieutenant Teodoroiu died in battle in Marasesti in 1917.