Police arrive at the scene: bikes and pallets set on fire by rioters in the Hague, Netherlands.

Police in the Hague detain rioters and clear the streets after protesters set bicycles and wooden pallets on fire, as a demonstration against the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands.

On the previous night, at least two people were injured after police fired shots at protesters and 51 were arrested in Rotterdam.

