Freestyle motocross rider Tom Pages pulled off an amazing first in the ski resort of Avoriaz in France. He rode off a sheer cliff and performed a double front flip before parachuting back to earth.
Actually the 36 year-old Frenchman deployed two paprachtues - one for him and one for his bike.
Pages is no stranger to extreme sports - he's a multiple Red Bull X-Fighters champion and a five-time X Games gold medallist.
He attacked the seven-metre ramp at 80 kilometres per hour (50 mph) and shot out more than 55 metres from the cliff before pulling his 'chutes and slowing from a fall speed of 150 kph to glide gently to the valley floor 170 metres below.
No-one has managed to complete a manoeuvre like this before. "What's going to get me stoked after that?" Pages said as he reflected on his achievement. "I don't know. I'm going to have to find something even more stupid to have fun."
