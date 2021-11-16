Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia took a public bus in Madrid on Monday, in an usual event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the city’s public urban transport company, 'EMT'.
Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have boarded one of the buses on line 001, which is one hundred percent electric, on the corner of Calle Alcalá and Gran Vía to the surprise of the passengers inside.
Accompanied by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and other authorities, the royals made the journey aboard the bus to the Atocha roundabout, the last stop on the line.
During the tour, the monarch confessed that it was the first time he got on a city bus, while QueenLetizia recalled that she used it a lot when she was studying in Madrid, first to go to high school and, later, to go to university.
"When people entered, they were very surprised by the presence of the royals, but immediately they began to talk with them and take pictures," Martínez-Almeida told journalists, who has doubled his position to also act as photographer.
The royals have been interested in the plans of the EMT and the renewal of its fleet, which aims to stop having diesel powered vehicles as of 2023 and will be fully electric powered as of 2027.
More No Comment
London lights up for the Christmas season
French authorities start moving migrants from camp in northern France
Scores of migrants leave camp for Belarus-Poland border
Gaza City: Palestinian amputees take the plunge
Santa Paws: South African canines sled on sandy beaches
Newborn lion triplets unveiled to public in Germany
Dubai Air Show opens to industry on mend amid virus
Iranians celebrate Pomegranate Festival in Tehran
Over 300 migrants rescued off coast of Calabria
Thousands demand civilian control in Sudan protest
Venezuela pursues world's largest orchestra record
French PM, mayor mark 6th anniversary of Paris attacks
Chinese dissident artist holds exhibition in Brescia, Italy
Polar bears romp in Oregon zoo compound
New Zealand protesters march against COVID-19 restrictions