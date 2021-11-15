Newborn lion triplets at an animal park in western Germany were unveiled to the public and named on Monday.

The cubs at Gelsenkirchen Zoo are all female and their names are Jamila, Kumani and Malaika.

They were born on 8 October.

After four weeks they weighed just under four kilograms.

"We are mega proud and mega happy that we can experience this,| said Wiebke Wolff, an animal keeper at Gelsenkirchen Zoo.

"We haven't had any lion cubs here for over 30 years and today is the grand opening for the visitors that they can finally see them live," Wolff added.

The mother of the cubs is lioness Fiona, who came to Gelsenkirchen Zoo two years ago with her sister Lissy from Kolmarden Zoo in Sweden.

Living together with lion Bantu, the father of the trio, was harmonious from the start, according to the zoo.