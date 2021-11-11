German carnival season opens in Cologne amid surge of Covid cases

German carnival season officialy opens with only people recovered from or vaccinated against Covid-19 being admitted to the festivities in Cologne, as the country is faced with a record surge in infections.
German carnival season officialy opens with only people recovered from or vaccinated against Covid-19 being admitted to the festivities in Cologne, as the country is faced with a record surge in infections.
More No Comment
Flooded streets, rescuing as heavy rains hit Sicily
SpaceX rocket launches 4 astronauts towards ISS
French quadruple amputee begins attempt to cross world's highest lake
Hindus take holy dip in toxic foam-topped river
-"Santa of Jerusalem" visits Sea of Galilee ahead of Christmas
Paris department store La Samaritaine kicks off holiday season
Guitarist in a kilt leads spontaneous dance action outside COP26
Serbian police keep activists from Mladic mural
'Little Amal' puppet of a young Syrian refugee visits COP26 in Glasgow
Toxic foam covers India's sacred Yamuna river
SpaceX Crew returns to earth, exits capsule after successful splashdown
Hundreds of migrants try to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border
Taliban stage military parade in Kandahar to inaugurate new army
Basquiat and Warhol among highlights of Christie's auction, alongside evolutive digital work
40 turtles are released into the nature to celebrate anti-deforestation pact in Colombian Amazon