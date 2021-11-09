France's Thomas Pesquet and three other astronauts have landed back on Earth after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Pesquet, representing the European Space Agency, and his crewmates landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Monday.
Pesquet was known for his active social media presence while in space, regularly posting pictures of his life aboard the ISS, breathtaking views of the Earth and stars and also the occasional meme.
To mark his return, we've chosen some of his most popular and striking images from his time in orbit.