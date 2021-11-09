France's Thomas Pesquet and three other astronauts have landed back on Earth after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Pesquet, representing the European Space Agency, and his crewmates landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Monday.

Pesquet was known for his active social media presence while in space, regularly posting pictures of his life aboard the ISS, breathtaking views of the Earth and stars and also the occasional meme.

To mark his return, we've chosen some of his most popular and striking images from his time in orbit.

A view of the Northern Lights from the International Space Station. Pesquet described this particular sighting on 6 November as “the most intense” of the whole mission. Credit: European Space Agency

A view of the space station in orbit. Credit: European Space Agency

The crew grows chilli peppers for the first time in outer space. Credit: European Space Agency

A view of the stars from the space station. Credit: European Space Agency

A view of the Gulf of Morbihan, France Credit: European Space Agency

The Northern Lights. Credit: European Space Agency

The four astronauts conduct their final checks before their return to Earth. Credit: European Space Agency

A view of Berck, France, near where Pesquet went to flight school. Credit: European Space Agency

A view of Egypt by night. Credit: European Space Agency