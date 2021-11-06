Three people injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Three people were seriously injured in a knife attack on a train in Germany on Saturday, police said.

The attack took place on a high-speed ICE train in Bavaria, close to the city of Nuremberg.

The alleged attacker, a man, has been arrested, police said, but other details about him, including motive, have not yet been revealed.

"According to initial reports, several people were injured," police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement.

"There is no longer any danger. The ICE high-speed train was stopped at Seubersdorf station,” they added.

Local police said the three injured people were taken to hospitals, and were no longer in life-threatening conditions.

A large police force was deployed to the scene, after being alerted at around 8am to a knife attack on an ICE high-speed train travelling between Bavaria and Hamburg with around 300 passengers on board.

The ICE high-speed train was stopped at Seubersdorf station, between Nuremberg and Regensburg in the south of the country.

The train was evacuated and the railway line suspended until further notice.

"This knife attack is horrible," said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. "I would like to thank everyone, especially the police and the train staff, for their courageous action, which prevented even worse," he added in a statement on Twitter.

"The motive for the crime is still unclear and will now be determined," he promised.