La Palma volcano sunset

The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands has highlighted this Friday afternoon that "deposits of elemental sulfur appear for the first time" in La Palma. This organism concludes that "this fact does not imply an end of the eruption, but a clear change in its dynamics".

Although the emission of ash and sulfur dioxide has increased in comparison with Thursday, the wind of the last hours has improved the air quality.

