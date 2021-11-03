Liverpool bid to beat Atletico Madrid and progress in Champions League

Atletico Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League again tonight and many hope it will be as entertaining as the last match between the pair.

Jurgen Klopp's men triumphed 3-2 in the Spanish capital on October 19.

If they win again on Wednesday, the Premier League club could qualify for the Champions League last 16.

There was no handshake between the managers after the game but Klopp had nothing but praise for his Argentinian counterpart, Diego Simeone.

"I couldn't respect him more. The things he is doing at Atletico and for how long he is doing it, absolutely exceptional," he said. "Against a lot of really strong sides, being in such a good position year after year after year, that's really impressive."

Simeone will be without Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic -- who are both serving bans -- for the trip to Anfield.

James Milner and Harvey Elliott are out for Liverpool, but the team will be boosted by the return to training of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, both of whom could make an appearance on Wednesday evening.

A win for Liverpool tonight will see them through to the knockout stages.

The other game in the group sees Porto face bottom of the group AC Milan.

In Group A, Manchester City face Club Bruges at Home. Group leaders PSG will be without their star man Lionel Messi away to RB Leipzig.

All three points for Ajax against Borussia Dortmund would guarantee them qualification from Group C.

Besiktas need a result against Sporting Lisbon to stay in the competition

Real Madrid will look to assert their dominance in Group D where they face Shakhtar Donetsk at home.

Meanwhile the unexpected group leaders Sheriff Tiraspol host Italian champions Inter Milan.