The Archbishop of New York kicked off the holiday season Tuesday by blessing the animals that will be featured in the Radio City Music Hall's live Nativity scene.
Joined by the famous Rockettes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan sprinkled Holy Water on a camel, donkey and sheep after they paraded around the famous building.
Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the the holiday show and the blessing of the animals last year.
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run from November 5, 2021-January 2, 2022.
