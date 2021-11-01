Thousands of people were locked down inside Disneyland in Shanghai as they awaited a coronavirus test after a previous visitor tested positive.

Following a zero-COVID protocol, China has implemented strict restrictions in response to any new outbreaks of the virus that first emerged in the country at the end of 2019.

On Monday, Shanghai Disneyland closed its doors after a customer tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to her province next to Shanghai.

By Sunday, nearly 34,000 people had received a COVID test at the theme park after the discovery of the case.

Park management said it would remain closed at least on Monday and Tuesday.

In a video released by official media, employees in protective suits can be seen testing visitors in the middle of a nighttime fireworks display above the park's iconic castle.

All tests were negative, but those affected must refrain from attending school or work for at least 48 hours and undergo further testing.

Two days earlier, Universal Studios Park in Beijing, which opened in late September, announced contact cases among its visitors the previous weekend.

Strict measures keeping cases down

Some six million people in China are currently under lockdown due to the latest outbreak, mostly in the large city of Lanzhou, 1,200 kilometres west of Beijing.

Despite the very low number of new patients in the capital, which were at most three per day over the past week, the situation was still described on Monday as "serious and complex" by Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Municipal Disease Control Centre.

She reiterated her call "not to leave Beijing unless necessary", to avoid gatherings and advised people currently in the provinces to get tested before returning to the capital.

Meanwhile, at least three districts in Beijing, including those in the hyper-centre, have closed cinemas as well as several entertainment venues such as karaoke.

However, life remains largely normal in the city.

Elsewhere in the country, after registering two new patients on Sunday, the northeastern provincial capital Harbin, with a population of 10 million, confined two residential complexes, closed schools for a week and suspended inter-provincial bus services.

A county in Hebei province also asked its 220,000 residents to stay home after a handful of new infections were discovered.