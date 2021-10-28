Peru vaccinates communities of mythical Inca lake

Peruvian nurses took a boat across the famed Lake Titicaca on Wednesday in search of communities living on remote floating islands to vaccinate them against the COVID-19 virus.
Since July, the five health workers at the only health post on the lake have vaccinated their neighbours, but vaccination against the virus is progressing slowly despite their efforts.
Of the 1,200 people over the age of 18 living on the islands, only half have been vaccinated so far.
With a loudspeaker, medical staff announced the arrival of the vaccination boat to the islands while a nurse takes care of an ice-lined container of Pfizer pharmaceutical vaccines.
These communities are part of an ancestral and ancient people, as old as the Inca civilization, called Uros.
Titicaca is also considered a mythical lake of the Incas and where the founders of the empire came from.
Although Peru has vaccinated more than half of its population of 32 million against the virus, the southeastern region of Puno, home of Lake Titicaca, is one of the least vaccinated regions in the country.
Peru's official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 200,000. It has the highest mortality rate in the world.
More No Comment
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Ecuador: Road blockade on second day of strikes
Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary
"Russian Hulk" sets world record hauling 53 tonnes of lorry and bus
US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite Assange
Baby rhino takes first shaky steps at Royal Burgers’ Zoo
Sinkholes emerge with the 'unstoppable' receding of the Dead Sea
Storms in Italy: red alert in Sicily and Calabria
Nicaraguans travel to Honduras on horses to receive Covid-19 vaccine
Women protest the world's 'silence' over crisis in Afghanistan
Children in Venezuela return to in-person classes
Temporary David Bowie pop-up store opens in London
Mexico City prepares for Day of the Dead parade
Heavy rains leave widespread devastation on Sicily
2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico