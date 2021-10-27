Bad weather has begun to rage over Italy. Extreme phenomena are increasingly frequent and the victims and the severity of damage are increasing. The red alert this time, once again, to better say, has been triggered in Sicily and Calabria. Strong winds and storms have returned to rage over eastern Sicily and Calabria, after having also done damage last Sunday. The province of Catania is always at the center of bad weather.
More No Comment
Nicaraguans travel to Honduras on horses to receive Covid-19 vaccine
Women protest the world's 'silence' over crisis in Afghanistan
Children in Venezuela return to in-person classes
Temporary David Bowie pop-up store opens in London
Mexico City prepares for Day of the Dead parade
Heavy rains leave widespread devastation on Sicily
2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico
First 'human towers' in Barcelona since the pandemic
Philippos of Greece weds Nina Flohr in Athens
Annual sheep march gathers crowds in Madrid
Women protest in Dakar to highlight climate change
Endurance enthusiast from Lithuania spent more than 3 hours in ice-filled container
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange march to London's High Court
Funeral ceremony for slain Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop begins
Sculpture 'shushes' toward NYC skyline