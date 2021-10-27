BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
The wave of bad weather is forecast to last all week

Bad weather has begun to rage over Italy. Extreme phenomena are increasingly frequent and the victims and the severity of damage are increasing. The red alert this time, once again, to better say, has been triggered in Sicily and Calabria. Strong winds and storms have returned to rage over eastern Sicily and Calabria, after having also done damage last Sunday. The province of Catania is always at the center of bad weather.

More No Comment