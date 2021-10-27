French footballer Lucas Hernandez has won an appeal against a jail sentence for violating a restraining order.

The World Cup-winning defender had been facing six months in prison in Spain over the charge.

But the Madrid court turned his prison sentence into a €96,000 fine, one day before Hernandez had to voluntarily turn himself in to authorities.

The Bayern Munich player cannot commit another crime in the next four years for the ruling to remain valid, the court said on Wednesday.

Hernandez was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in February 2017, while he was playing for Atlético Madrid.

He was initially sentenced to community service and then two years later was given a six-month prison sentence for violating a restraining order.

Both he and his partner had broken the judge's order by travelling together to the United States for their honeymoon.

But the Madrid court accepted his appeal and took into consideration that both Hernandez and his partner had agreed to see each other when the restraining order was broken

Judges also noted that they have been living together with their son without any signs of further incidents.

The ruling means Hernandez is free to play for his German club, as well as the French national team.

Hernandez's wife was not arrested in the case, as she had not been formally notified of the restraining order before travelling to the US.