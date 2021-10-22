Ukrainian police have detained a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of a senior presidential official.

An explosive device was thrown into the courtyard of the house of Igor Jovkva early on Friday morning, police said.

Jovkva serves as deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration for European integration.

No one was injured in the attack, which occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital city, Kyiv.

Police confirmed that they had arrested a 25-year-old man from the Cherkasy region on suspicion of throwing the Molotov cocktail.

According to the authorities, the suspect is a homeless man who saw an online advert offering money for an arson attack.

"It was established that the perpetrator was a 25-year-old man without a permanent place of work and residence," a police statement said.

"He said that on one of the job posting sites he found a message about an order to set fire to the house of an unknown person."

"They promised to pay him $4,000 (€3,400) after information about the attack on the official's house appeared in the media."

Police said the suspect had been communicating with the person behind the advert on Telegram but that he "does not know their motives".

An investigation into the online message and the Molotov cocktail attack has been launched.

Last month, an adviser to President Zelenskyy was targeted in an "assassination attempt" while riding in his car in Kyiv. Sergei Chefir escaped unharmed, but his driver was injured.

The Ukrainian President has suggested the attack was linked to his fight against corruption.