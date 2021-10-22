Summit One Vanderbilt features three levels of glass and mirrors that reflect all angles of the sky line as visitors walk through.
Described as the most immersive viewing experience in the world, it is called "Air." It was the inspiration for artist Kenzo.
Breathtaking views from 1,200 feet above New York City can be enjoyed by riding a glass elevator that travels outside the skyscraper.
Visitors can also experience the sensation of walking through the air by standing in the glass skyboxes above Madison Avenue.
The entrance to Summit One Vanderbilt is located in the main lobby of Grand Central Terminal.
Tickets start at $39 for adults. 33 for children ages 6-12. There are special prices for New York residents.
