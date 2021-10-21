The Taliban beat up several journalists to prevent media coverage of a women's rights demonstration in Kabul on Thursday.
One foreign journalist was hit with a rifle butt by a Taliban fighter, who swore and kicked the photographer in the back while another punched him.
At least two other journalists were hit as they scattered, pursued by Taliban fighters wielding fists and throwing kicks.
The women held signs saying, "We have no right to study and work," and "Unemployment, poverty, hunger," as they walked with their arms in the air.
Since the Taliban's return to power, Afghans have held street protests across the country, sometimes with several hundred people and often with women at the forefront, which was unthinkable under the hardline Islamist group's last regime in the 1990s.
More No Comment
Three killed and dozens injured in northern China gas explosion
Demonstration in underwear for the former flight attendants of Alitalia
Little boy steals the scene at Pope's audience
India: Building collapse and rescue operations after deadly floods.
Sea-Watch rescues 412 migrants in Mediterranean
A festival of light: Baku’s spectacular 3D projection show
Canary Islands: Lava flows engulf houses on their way to the sea
Brazil: a mural made with the ashes of the Amazon
Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai
Group of anti-coup prisoners released in Myanmar
Dubai Expo 2020: Countries unveil spawling pavilions
Rains and the emptying of a dam cause flooding in Thailand
Models pose nude for Spencer Tunick shoot in Israel
Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)
Flame rehearsal in Greece for Beijing Winter Games