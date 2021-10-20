World's biggest book fair opens its doors in Frankfurt

After a 'virtual break' due to COVID last year, the world's biggest book fair just kicked off its 73rd edition in Frankfurt.

With 2,000 publishers from 80 countries presenting their books, the fair will welcome trade and business professionals until it opens its doors to the public over the weekend, but only to those who are vaccinated, have recovered from COVID, or present a negative test.

The number of visitors will be limited to 25,000 a day.

Over the 4 days, 1,400 events are planned where more than 300 authors will present their books or discuss social issues. But compared to the 7,450 exhibitors from 104 countries, who came to Frankfurt in 2019, the fair is far from being “back-to-business".

"The crisis has shown how firmly the book is anchored in society," said Karin Schmidt-Friderichs, President of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association at the opening ceremony.

"With enormous commitment and a great deal of creativity, but above all a great deal of success, bookstores have continued to sell books despite closed doors," she added.

"Re:connect"

Times of crisis may lead to big questions in life, that's why the Frankfurt Book Fair chose the theme: How do we want to live?

Director of the event, Juergen Boos said: "We ask ourselves this question in view of the alarming crudification of our dealings with one another. The seemingly unbridgeable division of our society."

However, books can build bridges.

For instance to Canada, which is this year's guest of honour. A chance for the country to promote its literature with an impressive installation in the western German city.

Under the motto “re:connect” the world’s largest book fair will run from 20 to 24 October.

