Provincial authorities said the flood alert continues for communities along the Tha Chin River as the Krasiao Reservoir in the northeastern part of the province has reached capacity, forcing officials to release water into its already swollen stream.

Many areas in northern and central Thailand have been flooded since late September, after tropical storm Dianmu and seasonal monsoon rains brought huge amounts of rainwater to the region.

More than 300,000 homes in 32 provinces have been affected, while the capital Bangkok has so far escaped any major flooding.

The Thai Meteorological Department said parts of Thailand will continue to receive seasonal monsoon rains over the next 10 days.