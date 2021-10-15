Every October 12, known in Venezuela as the Day of Indigenous Resistance, thousands of believers descend on this wild epicenter of Venezuelan spiritism and santeria to worship the image of the goddess, who is represented atop a tapir.
Coronavirus restrictions meant only around 20 local residents were allowed to take part in 2020.
Authorities allowed the masses to return this year, although the crippling economic crisis that has left the country with the world's largest proven oil reserves facing fuel shortages meant the numbers were significantly down on previous years.
Smoking tobacco, he prepares to invoke the Cacique Tiuna, a native chief that lived 500 years ago.
