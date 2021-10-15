Protest against green pass in Italy

Protests erupted in Italy on Friday as a new anti-coronavirus measure went into effect requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment.
Police were out in force, schools were closing early and embassies issued warnings of possible violence amid concerns that anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent, as they did in Rome over the weekend.
Protests by port workers in Trieste threatened to affect commercial activities, but early reports suggested the ports were operational.
Protesters shouted "We will never give up – No green-pass", and held large banners reading: "No green-pass, no discrimination"
More No Comment
Volcano eruption continues on La Palma island
Lebanon Clash Aftermath
Cholitas fashion show celebrates Bolivia's capital
Venezuelans fight Covid with a ritual
Pumpkin-eating elephants
Emmanuel Macron scores penalty during charity football match
Giant puppet, of Syrian girl, visits sights of Paris
Gunfire exchanges in streets of Beirut wounding several
Fire kills 14 people, injures 51 in southern Taiwan
Spectators watch William Shatner launch into space
Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show
Residents flee threat of new lava flow on La Palma
Spanish city of Merida hosts festival to rekindle with its Roman-past
Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires
Bosnian spinning house built to change views