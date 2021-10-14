A fire engulfed a 13-storey building overnight on Thursday in southern Taiwan, killing 14 people and injuring 51.
Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts Thursday morning to search for survivors.
The blaze was "extremely fierce," and destroyed many floors of the building, according to a statement from the fire department.
Firefighters are unsure of the source of the fire, but noted flames were burning particularly intensely in spots where a lot of clutter had been piled up.
The building is about forty years old, according to an official statement, with shops in the lower levels and apartments on the higher levels.
