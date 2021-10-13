Around 800 residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a lava flow on La Palma island advances.
Belongings from schools, business and residencies were being hastily put in the back of vans as people were told that they had just a few hours to leave the La Laguna area of the island.
School books, desks and toys were carried away by local residents.
Others put domestic animals into the back of their vehicles.
Authorities are worried that the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge is advancing steadily towards the perimeter of the town.
The volcano has been active for over three weeks with more than 595 hectares covered in lava.
More No Comment
Spanish city of Merida hosts festival to rekindle with its Roman-past
Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires
Bosnian spinning house built to change views
Artificial Intelligence helps complete Beethoven Symphony
Kim reviews powerful missiles at weapon convention
Royals attend military parade marking Spain's Day
Washington grower wins California "Super Bowl" of pumpkin
Retrospective celebrates 25 years of Ron Mueck sculpture
Russians celebrate 65 years of the Volga GAZ-21
Greenpeace protest outside Downing Street
Lava flow drags down big rocks in La Palma
Extinction Rebellion hold demo in The Hague
'Have a bash!' - the World Conker Championships take place
Tens of thousands of Polish EU supporters demonstrate in Warsaw
In the Israeli desert, astronauts simulate "life on Mars"