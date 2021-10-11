High European gas prices could last through winter, expert says

The global energy crisis caused largely by a resurgence in demand is starting to bite across Europe, with many people fearing they will be unable to heat their homes properly as gas prices soar.

Nicolò Rossetto, a research fellow at the Florence School of Regulation, told Euronews that there were signs "a few months ago" that prices would go up and that this crisis could last throughout the winter.

"It’s not just a European matter. It’s affecting the whole world. Gas is going up and electricity which is often produced by burning natural gas, the prices of electricity are also going up as well," Rossetto added.

