In the Israeli desert, astronauts simulate "life on Mars"

Equipped with space suits, astronauts advance with heavy steps towards a Martian station erected in a crater in Israel.
Their objective: to simulate the conditions of life on Mars and to carry out experiments in preparation for the possible exploration of the red planet.
More No Comment
Palestinians pick olives next to Israeli Evitar outpost
Beirut in the dark as power plants run out of fuel
North Korea marks 76th year of ruling party
Students return to Idlib classrooms after Covid delays school year
Chile president on new probe of mining operation
New York Comic Con is back for its first in-person event since 2019
Firefighters on scene near La Palma volcano
Migrants seen leaving France on boats for UK
Brazil event commemorates 600,000 COVID victims
Climate activists block busy London roundabout
Scaffolding collapses in Hong Kong amid storms
A Thai restaurant hit by floods becomes a gastronomic Mecca.
South Africa celebrates Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday
Merkel meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Iraq: a musician plays music with cleaning tools as instruments