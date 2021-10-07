Just two days before the release of his latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, star Daniel Craig had the honor of receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
His star was unveiled at a rare evening ceremony and was presented by Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as by Rami Malek, his co-star in the latest film.
The 53-year-old actor became the 2,704th celebrity to have his name placed on 7007 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
More No Comment
Argentina: Rescuers save a humpback whale stranded on a beach
Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban
Climate protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
Rubbish litters Marseille beaches a day after heavy storms
Clashes, tear gas at Bolivia coca farmers' protest
Protest against mandatory vaccine for New York City school staff
Extinction Rebellion attempt Zurich blockade
Greenpeace boats block Dutch Shell refinery
Arc de Triomphe installation unwrapping begins
Thermal camera images of Cumbre Vieja volcano and lava flows on Spain's La Palma
Pro-Catalan independence protesters gather in Barcelona
An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants
Protests to defend abortion rights in USA
Honduras burns 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels