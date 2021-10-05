Swedish prosecutors have issued an international search warrant over an explosion at an apartment building in Göteborg.

At least 16 people were injured in the blast last week, which occurred in the Annedal district of Sweden's second-largest city.

A tenant of the building is being sought on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, and public destruction.

Prosecutors are not certain that the man is aborad but have stated that he should be extradited to Sweden if arrested.

"The prosecutor's office has issued an international wanted notice for the man who is detained in absentia on suspicion of public destruction, aggravated assault, and attempted murder," a statement read.

"The international alert concerns both surrender under a European Arrest Warrant and extradition from the rest of the world."

The explosion and fire last Tuesday forced hundreds of residents in the residential building to evacuate.

Four of the injured remain in serious condition and at least 140 apartments were damaged.