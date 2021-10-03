An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, traveling from Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.

The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean.

Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird.