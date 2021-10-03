An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, traveling from Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.
The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean.
Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird.
More No Comment
Protests to defend abortion rights in USA
Honduras burns 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels
Eiffel Tower glows pink for breast cancer awareness
190 countries spotlight attractions at Dubai Expo
Cakes celebrate healthcare workers as bakers bounce back
Largest Indian flag measuring 68.6 by 45.7 meters unveiled on mountain
MidEast’s first ever World's Fair opens in Dubai
Aristocrats flock to Russia for first royal wedding in century
George Floyd gold statue goes on display In NYC
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland
Britney Spears' fans overjoyed after father removed as guardian
Kim Jong Un attends North Korea parliament session
Families protest suspension of Lebanon blast probe
Taliban fighters hit a Kabul fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms