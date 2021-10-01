Deftly parrying her son with a bamboo cane, Meenakshi Amma belies her 78 years with her prowess at kalari, thought to be India's oldest martial art.
The great-grandmother in Kerala, southern India, has been a driving force in the revival of kalaripayattu, as the ancient practice is also known, and in encouraging girls to take it up.
More No Comment
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland
Britney Spears' fans overjoyed after father removed as guardian
Kim Jong Un attends North Korea parliament session
Families protest suspension of Lebanon blast probe
Taliban fighters hit a Kabul fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms
Large demos for abortion rights in Latin America
Thai authorities rush to repair flood levees
Taiwanese lawmakers brawl during a political speech
Pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala
Haitian migrants cross Colombian jungle en route to US
France wins Bocuse d'Or cooking contest
Canary Islands: a "miracle house" spared by the lava flow of La Palma
Madame Tussauds brings all six James Bond stars together, in wax
Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds