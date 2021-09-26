Couples of tango dancers entered the competition in the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires.
Agustin Agnez and Barbara Ferreyra won the salon category.
Ballroom tango is danced in milongas, nightclubs dedicated to the emblematic dance of Buenos Aires, where dancers move together throughout the song, drawing an imaginary circle around the dance floor.
Emmanuel Casal and Yanina Muzyka came first in the stage category, one of the most flamboyant styles in which each couple tries to present their personal and innovative version of the dance.
The Argentinean dance couple Federico Carrizo and Juan Segui won second place in the stage category.
This year's edition marked the return of the Buenos Aires Tango Festival and World Cup after the online version of the competition in 2020.
Tango, a musical genre that includes dance, music, poetry and song, was declared in 2009 Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
