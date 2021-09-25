People in the Afghan capital Kabul were enjoying themselves at an amusement park on Friday evening, after the Taliban seized power.
A Taliban officer said the new government had significantly reduced crime and vowed to keep citizens safe.
In one part of town, people thronged the streets as dozens waited for free bread at the end of the day from a bakery.
Afghanistan, which relies heavily on foreign aid, faces near-total poverty resulting from political instability, frozen foreign reserves and a collapsed public finance system.
This month, U.N. donors pledged more than $1.2 billion in emergency assistance to help provide a lifeline to the country.
