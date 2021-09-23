Located on Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai Ferris wheel is the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 250 meters in the air and offering 360-degree panoramas of the Dubai skyline.
The wheel that will be open to the public on 21st October, consists of 48 capsules that can accommodate 1,750 visitors and each ride to last about 38 minutes. The Ferris observation wheel also includes a few capsules specifically for dining experiences along with six other VIP pods that are for hosting events on special occasions.
Over 9000 tonnes of steel was used to create this incredible masterpiece. According to Dubai's tourist office, the wheel has used about 25% more steel than what was used to build the Eiffel Tower. The rim sections are held in place using cables that measure about 2,400 km in length if stretched out.
