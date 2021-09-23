BREAKING NEWS
Spain

La Palma volcano: Hundreds rush to help locals left with nothing

By Euronews
Edrey Concepcion loads his van with the neighbours' belongings as he helps during the evacuation of residents in Tacande due to the volcanic eruption in Cumbre Vieja.   -   Copyright  DESIREE MARTIN / AFP
More than 6,000 people have been forced from their homes since the eruption of a long-dormant volcano on the small Spanish island of La Palma.

Emergency teams have been going house to house helping residents save what they can before their homes are consumed.

Since Sunday the damage to property, infrastructure, and farmland has been considerable.

At least 190 homes have been destroyed and the lava has also entombed banana groves, vineyards, and crops of avocado. Some irrigation networks have been lost and groundwater is now contaminated.

Hundreds of companies, volunteers, and supermarkets have rushed to help out the evacuees, collecting, sorting and ordering food, clothes, or toys, a whole solidarity network set up in record time.

