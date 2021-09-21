More than a thousand of houses and hundreds of crops are threatened by the lava flow.
At least 100 homes have been already destroyed during the volcanic eruption on Spain's La Palma island, forcing 5,500 people to evacuate.
Thick smoke and flames engulfed buildings in the path of the three lava flows in their ways down the volcano's slopes towards the sea, although no fatalities or injuries have been reported.
