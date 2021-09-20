A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for 1,000 people as lava flows crept toward isolated homes on the mountain.
Video from the National Geographic Institute of Spain showed dramatic images of huge red streams of lava shooting out along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.
Mariano Hernández, the president of La Palma island, told Canary Islands Television there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths from the eruption. He said there were five eruption points, of which two were spewing magma.
One black lava flow with a burning tip was sliding toward houses in the village of El Paso.
Mayor Sergio Rodríguez said 300 people in immediate danger had been evacuated and sent to the El Paso soccer field. Roads were closed due to the explosion and authorities urged the curious not to approach the area.
La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago off Africa's western coast.
More No Comment
French Polynesian patients transferred to Paris
Activist calls Senegal trash problem 'ecological bomb'
LGBTQ supporters march in Kyiv and in Belgrade
Tricolour Arrows put on spectacular air show
Migrants crossing Rio Grande to US border from Mexico
France tightrope star stuns in Eiffel tower walk
Life-size pinball machine becomes playground for freerunner Pasha Petkuns
Paris: Notre-Dame now stable enough for rebuilding
Taiwan: environmental group designs marine 'vacuum cleaner'
Pepper spray used on anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne
Friday prayers imam in Kabul praises Taliban ascent
Bangkok 'taxi graveyard' comes to life with mini-gardens
Russians voters express their views
Daily life in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
Bolivian Cholitas play football at top of a mountain