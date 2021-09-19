BREAKING NEWS
Italian national acrobatic patrol - the Tricolour Arrows.

Italian national acrobatic patrol - the Tricolour Arrows - celebrated its 60th anniversary with a spectacular performance at Rivolto, in the province of Udine (North East of Italy).

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Senate Housespeaker Elisabetta Alberto Casellati, and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini attended the show.

