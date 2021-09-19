A French daredevil wowed crowds in the centre of Paris by walking 600 meters on a tightrope between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero Square.

Nathan Paulin, a famous tightrope artist, relied on a narrow strip of rope just 2.5cm (one inch) wide to keep him safe.

Thousands of people watched him start the walk from the first floor of the tower, 70 metres above the ground.

He then made his way - very carefully - to a theatre roof beside Trocadero Square.

He stopped several times to perform extra stunts for the crowds.

Afterwards, Paulin described the experience as "a bit of a dream".