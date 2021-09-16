NKo TV airs footage of missile launch from train

North Korea said on Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defences, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in dueling displays of military might.
Wednesday’s launches underscored a return of the tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in U.S.-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons programme.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment” that transported the weapons system along rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately struck a sea target 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
State media showed what appeared to be two different missiles streaking up from rail-car launchers engulfed in orange flames along tracks surrounded by dense forest.
A rail-based ballistic system reflects North Korea’s efforts to diversify its launch options, which now includes various vehicles and ground launch pads and may eventually include submarines. Firing a missile from a train could add mobility, but some experts say North Korea’s simple rail networks running through its relatively small territory would be quickly destroyed by enemies during a crisis.
More No Comment
London Mayor unveils series of colourful road crossings
WaterAid ice sculptures at Tower Bridge highlight fragility of water resources
Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police
At Kabul airport, remnants of US war bear testimony to chaotic exit
Mexico celebrates national Charro day amid Covid-19 restrictions
Slaughter of dolphins on Faroes could revive debate
US abortion rights activists protest outside Justice Kavanaugh's house
A robot that can pump gas is being piloted at a filling station in southern China
Stars hit the red carpet as Met Gala returns after 2-year hiatus
Parisians, tourists admire wrapping of Arc de Triomphe, tribute to Christo
Afghans struggle to survive as Taliban face challenges
Greek and Italian schools reopen for new academic year
Cycling tours are latest trend in Chernobyl
Russia, Belarus continue massive military drills
First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul