Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

A baby killer whale that had been stranded in Russia's Far East, was rescued, footage from Russian State TV RU-RTR showed.
The rescue took place in the Magadan region, after the killer whale was left stranded when a low tide occurred in the Gertner Bay.
Even though the whale was relatively small, it couldn't manage to go back into the sea on its own.
For several hours rescuers and volunteers poured water on the killer whale to keep it from going dry, until the orca managed to swim back into the open water.
Adult killer whales can reach a length of eight meters.
More No Comment
London Mayor unveils series of colourful road crossings
NKo TV airs footage of missile launch from train
WaterAid ice sculptures at Tower Bridge highlight fragility of water resources
Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police
At Kabul airport, remnants of US war bear testimony to chaotic exit
Mexico celebrates national Charro day amid Covid-19 restrictions
Slaughter of dolphins on Faroes could revive debate
US abortion rights activists protest outside Justice Kavanaugh's house
A robot that can pump gas is being piloted at a filling station in southern China
Stars hit the red carpet as Met Gala returns after 2-year hiatus
Parisians, tourists admire wrapping of Arc de Triomphe, tribute to Christo
Afghans struggle to survive as Taliban face challenges
Greek and Italian schools reopen for new academic year
Cycling tours are latest trend in Chernobyl
Russia, Belarus continue massive military drills