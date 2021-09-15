WaterAid ice sculptures at Tower Bridge highlight fragility of water resources

WaterAid charity displays ice sculptures opposite Tower Bridge in London in a call for action on the increasing effects of climate change.

The sculptures symbolise people affected by climate change across the world.

Referring to one of the sculptures, WaterAid analyst Jonathan Farr says "Francois here, he lives in Burkina Faso... when droughts get longer, he has to make hard choices about what his water is used for.". Farr adds "It’s people living on the front line of climate change, people without decent access to water who are struggling to cope."