Taliban thanks international community for aid pledges

The Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has thanked the international community for pledging hundreds of millions of euros in emergency aid to the country.

Muttaqi speech came after the United Nations drummed up more than $1.2 billion in emergency pledges on Monday.

According to the UN, four million Afghans are facing “a food emergency” and the majority live in rural areas where $36 million is urgently needed for the coming months.

"One billion dollars in aid was pledged for Afghanistan. We thank all those countries and organisations that pledges aid," saidMuttaqi at his first press conference.

"Certainly it was a good action and we welcome it. Besides welcoming this pledge, we promise that the Islamic Emirate will cooperate completely to deliver aid to needy people.

“Afghanistan is poor. It needs all the help the world can give" Muttaqi said, promising that foreign aid would be distributed without corruption.