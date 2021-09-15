Brussels must not invent new conditions for EU membership, says Merkel

Germany’s Angela Merkel has visited Albania's capital Tirana on what is most likely her last official trip to the region.

The outgoing leader met six heads of government from the Western Balkans including Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.

She urged leaders to work together with their local governments in their bids for EU membership.

"Once the conditions have been met, the EU must keep its word and not keep inventing new conditions because they don't like dealing with potential new members for domestic political reasons," the chancellor said.

"If it does not want to push ahead with the accession process, that creates disappointment."

