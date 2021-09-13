Team Europe has selected its final golfers to compete in the 2021 Ryder Cup against the United States.

Captain Padraig Harrington chose Ireland's Shane Lowry, Spain's Sergio Garcia, and England's Ian Poulter as the final members of the 12-person team.

Lowry is one of three European golfers that will make his debut at this year's Ryder Cup, alongside Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

Six other British men had already secured their place on the team; England's Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood, as well as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

Spain's Jon Rahm -- the number one ranked golfer in the world -- will also make his second appearance at the Ryder Cup.

Europe will compete against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26 to retain the trophy. The tournament was due to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 2018 Ryder Cup held in France, Europe dominated the United States to win by 17.5 to 10.5.

With only twelve places available on the team, a number of prominent golfers narrowly missed out this time around, including England's Justin Rose, France's Victor Perez, and Sweden's Alex Noren.

Europe will field a team with far more experience than the United States at Whistling Straits, as six American golfers are set for the debuts.