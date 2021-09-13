During joint Russia-Belarus military exercices "Zapad-2021", army aviation crews use a helicopter "carousel" tactic, providing air cover for advancing ground units. To deliver air strikes, the crews of the Mi-35 and Mi-24 helicopters use Shturm-V or Attack-M anti-tank missiles, as well as S-8 unguided aircraft missiles and standard onboard armament of helicopters.

At the Brest training ground in Belarus, motorised riflemen of the Russian Western Military District make an exit to the flank of a mock enemy.

Moscow says 200,000 personnel will take part in the week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia and the Baltic Sea, one of the country's biggest drills in recent years.