During joint Russia-Belarus military exercices "Zapad-2021", army aviation crews use a helicopter "carousel" tactic, providing air cover for advancing ground units. To deliver air strikes, the crews of the Mi-35 and Mi-24 helicopters use Shturm-V or Attack-M anti-tank missiles, as well as S-8 unguided aircraft missiles and standard onboard armament of helicopters.
At the Brest training ground in Belarus, motorised riflemen of the Russian Western Military District make an exit to the flank of a mock enemy.
Moscow says 200,000 personnel will take part in the week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia and the Baltic Sea, one of the country's biggest drills in recent years.
More No Comment
First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric by Christo
Syria regime and Russian flags fly in destroyed Daraa after truce deal
Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month Covid shutdown
Pope Francis meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before mass
Berlin's leather lovers listen to classical music in a church
Ronaldo fans in festival mood ahead of ''Messiah'' return
The volcano on Fagradalsfjall is still Iceland's hottest attraction
Memorial in New York marks 20 years since 9/11
'Health worker' themed runway show at China Fashion Week
Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban
80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide
NYSE holds minute of silence for 9/11 victims
Alain Delon, Jean Dujardin among grievers bidding adieu to Belmondo
Paris Art Fair 2021 opens its doors