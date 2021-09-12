BREAKING NEWS
Pope Francis (R), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) and Hungarian President Janos Ader (back C) exchanging gifts.

Pope Francis meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest during the Pope's visit to the city. The two speak and exchange gifts.

Then Pope Francis celebrates the Holy Mass on Budapest Heroes' Square to close the International Eucharistic Congress.

