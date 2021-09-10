Art Paris 2021 has opened its doors at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in the monumental Grand Palais éphémère. 140 galleries from around the world have come to present their leading artists to both art professionals and the public. It's a unique opportunity to take a look at contemporary creations and the art market.
More No Comment
Puppet depicting young refugee girl continues European journey
France pays rare national tribute to cinema icon Jean-Paul Belmondo
Coast guard rescue migrants off coast of Lampedusa
Chamonix mountain guide company marks 200th birthday atop Mont Blanc
Parade in Pyongyang marks founding of NKorea
A gas blast occured in a residential building in Noginsk, Russia
Confederate statue taken down in Virginia
Child pulled from rubble after shelling in Idlib
Cubans pray to Virgin of Regla for end of pandemic amid virus spike
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night
Women march in Kabul against Pakistan and demanding freedom
Groups of migrants rescued off UK port of Dover
Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul
The IAA mobility show opens for the first time in Munich
Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul