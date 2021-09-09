Belarus leader Lukashenko meets Russian counterpart Putin in Moscow

Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko is meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow today to discuss integrating the two countries and upcoming joint military exercises.

The get-together follows Putin and Lukashenko’s August 30 phone call, discussing the possibility of Belarus further expanding its Russian-made air defence technology.

The Union State of Russia and Belarus programme includes agreements on economic integration and deals with the energy industry.

