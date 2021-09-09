BREAKING NEWS
Russia

Belarus leader Lukashenko meets Russian counterpart Putin in Moscow

By Galina Polonskaya  & Euronews
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a press conference in Minsk on August 9, 2021.
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a press conference in Minsk on August 9, 2021.   -   Copyright  NIKOLAY PETROV / AFP
Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko is meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow today to discuss integrating the two countries and upcoming joint military exercises.

The get-together follows Putin and Lukashenko’s August 30 phone call, discussing the possibility of Belarus further expanding its Russian-made air defence technology.

The Union State of Russia and Belarus programme includes agreements on economic integration and deals with the energy industry.

